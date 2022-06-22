St. Louis County man charged with robbing banks after he shed ankle-monitoring device

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man removed a court-ordered monitoring device from his ankle and began robbing banks in May in St. Louis County, court documents allege.

Walter Hopson was charged Tuesday in St. Louis County with first-degree robbery and stealing from a financial institution. Two heists netted him an estimated $87,000 cash, according to court documents.

Hopson, 39, lives in the 2400 block of Millvalley Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. His bail is set at $100,000 cash.

Police said Hopson was supposed to be wearing the ankle bracelet to monitor his movements back in May, as a condition of bond in a weapons case.

Hopson removed his ankle bracelet the day before a May 7 robbery of a U.S. Bank branch at 11100 Larimore Road, charges say. He told a clerk he had a gun and demanded money, getting away with $12,000, police said.

On May 14, prosecutors allege that Hopson walked into the First Bank at 4090 North Highway 67 and told a clerk to fill a bag with cash. The clerk did as told, but then Hopson jumped over the counter and told the bank staff to take him to the vault, police say.

He told the staff he didn't want to hurt anyone, charging documents say. He went to the vault and got away with about $75,000, police said.

A tipster told police that Hopson left the state after the First Bank heist. Police searched his home and found clothing and gloves that matched those worn by the May 14 robber, police said.

He is on parole in a 2010 robbery case in Florissant. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 12-year prison term.

Police arrested him for unlawful possession of a firearm in Overland in September, and a judge released him on $1,500 bail and ordered him to wear the monitoring device. Court records on May 6 show that a violation was detected because the device had been removed.

