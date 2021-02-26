St. Louis County man charged with several counts of sodomy, child molestation

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was charged Friday with several sex crimes.
Levin Rodas, 33, is charged with five counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation and one count of statutory rape. Prosecutors say the crimes happened between 2015 and 2019, when the victim was younger than 14.
Rodas' bond is set at $250,000.
