St. Louis County man charged with shooting and wounding 5-year-old child in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — A St. Louis County man fired a rifle into a car on June 3, striking a 5-year-old boy in the leg, recently filed charges say.

Julius G. Gleghorn, 18, of the 3100 block of Summerfield Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County near Florissant, was charged June 11 with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The child's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The shooting was June 3 at the Hazelwood Discount Cigarette and Tobacco at 6950 North Hanley Road, court documents say.

Police said Gleghorn knew the victims and opened fire into the car, which held three children at the time.

Gleghorn was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bail.

His lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said Glegorn will plead not guilty and looks forward to trial.

