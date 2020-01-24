St. Louis County man charged with shooting estranged wife, killing father-in-law

FENTON — Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot his estranged wife inside a home near Fenton and killed her father when he tried to intervene, police said Friday.

James Kempf, 45, of unincorporated St. Louis County, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Kempf arrived Thursday evening at his wife's home in the 1800 block of Charity Court and shot her in the leg, St. Louis County police said. When her father, John Colter, 66, tried to intervene, Kempf shot him in the head and killed him, police said.

Kempf's wife was able to flee and called 911.

Officers initially believed Kempf had barricaded himself inside the home and spent the next several hours in an overnight standoff, but when they entered the house they discovered he had fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

County records show Kempf and his wife were in the middle of a contentious divorce.

The couple separated in April after 17 years of marriage, and his wife filed for divorce in September. A settlement conference was scheduled for Feb. 6.