St. Louis County man charged with shooting estranged wife, killing father-in-law

FENTON — Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot his estranged wife inside a home near Fenton and killed her father when he tried to intervene, police said Friday.
James Kempf, 45, of unincorporated St. Louis County, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Kempf arrived Thursday evening at his wife's home in the 1800 block of Charity Court and shot her in the leg, St. Louis County police said. When her father, John Colter, 66, tried to intervene, Kempf shot him in the head and killed him, police said.
Kempf's wife was able to flee and called 911.
Officers initially believed Kempf had barricaded himself inside the home and spent the next several hours in an overnight standoff, but when they entered the house they discovered he had fled the scene immediately after the shooting.
County records show Kempf and his wife were in the middle of a contentious divorce.
The couple separated in April after 17 years of marriage, and his wife filed for divorce in September. A settlement conference was scheduled for Feb. 6.
Kempf's wife claimed in court filings that her husband made physical and verbal threats during a custody exchange in September, and the next month sent damaging emails to her family. Kempf denied those allegations in court.
In October, the woman sought an order of protection against Kempf. A judge granted the order before Thanksgiving, saying that Kempf could not come within 500 feet of her.
The woman is represented by Clayton attorney Caitlin Keene. Sam Hais, a lawyer who works with Keene, said Keene was too distraught Friday to discuss the case.
"We assume this man will be caught and put to trial," Hais said. "All I can tell you it was very traumatic and we're hoping for a quick resolution."
Hais declined to comment on the protection order, and a law firm representing Kempf declined comment. According to the divorce file, the woman sought joint custody of the couple's two children, ages 8 and 4.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Charity Court is a dead-end road in the Sancta Maria Estates subdivision of unincorporated St. Louis County, just west of Highway 141.