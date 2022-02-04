St. Louis County man convicted in 2016 stabbing, beating deaths

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A jury convicted a St. Louis County man of first-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of two people he lived with at the time, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced late Friday night.

John Hamm, 48, was convicted Friday of two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, along with stealing a motor vehicle.

Police said Hamm confessed to the July 12, 2016, stabbing and beating deaths of Robert Hall, 46, and Shannon Larock, 41, who were found dead in their home in the 400 block of Kayser Avenue.

The prosecutors said Hamm acted with "cool deliberation," which is the burden for a first-degree murder conviction. The charge carries a sentence of life without parole.

The defense conceded that Hamm had killed the victims, but argued the killings did not meet the first-degree murder threshold, the prosecutor's statement said. Hamm did not testify in the trial.

Hall and Larock had been stabbed multiple times and struck in the head with a hard object consistent with a hammer, police said. Hamm had been seen at the home the night before the bodies were discovered, and had been seen driving Hall’s silver 2014 Kia Optima.