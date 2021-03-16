St. Louis County man convicted of rape and kidnapping may have targeted others, police say

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man found guilty Tuesday in a 2018 kidnapping and rape case may have targeted other victims, police say.

Darian D. Quinn-Tompkins, 27, of the 10100 block of Clairmont Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, stood trial last week before Circuit Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott. On Tuesday, she found him guilty of kidnapping, rape and sodomy.

Charges said Quinn-Tompkins drove up to a woman in Berkeley on Dec. 27, 2018, got out and "bear-hugged" her into his car. He then drove to a dead-end street in Kinloch, where he forced her into sex acts after threatening to kill her, authorities said.

DNA linked Quinn-Tompkins to the attack; he claimed the sex was consensual.

Quinn-Tompkins' sentencing is set for April 30.

Quinn-Tompkins was also charged in February with rape and sodomy in a separate case.

Ferguson police were called to Canfield Drive on June 22, 2019, to investigate a woman's report that as she was walking, Quinn-Tompkins and another man offered her a ride. She got in their car after growing fearful of refusing the offer, and after the other man left, charges say Quinn-Tompkins drove her to a dead-end street and forced her into sex acts.