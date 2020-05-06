You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis County man dead after being shot, police say
0 comments

St. Louis County man dead after being shot, police say

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man in his 50s is dead after being shot Wednesday in unincorporated St. Louis County, police said. 

Police responded around 6 p.m. to calls of a shooting and found the man at a residence in the 10000 block of Sheffingdell Court. 

EMS workers took the man to a hospital, where he later died. 

The man was in an argument with a woman right before the shooting, and police say she is now in custody. 

Police did not say if the woman was the shooter or if she has been charged with a crime. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports