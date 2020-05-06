St. Louis County man dead after being shot, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man in his 50s is dead after being shot Wednesday in unincorporated St. Louis County, police said.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to calls of a shooting and found the man at a residence in the 10000 block of Sheffingdell Court.

EMS workers took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

The man was in an argument with a woman right before the shooting, and police say she is now in custody.

Police did not say if the woman was the shooter or if she has been charged with a crime.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.