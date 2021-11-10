St. Louis County man faces 10 years for child porn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from St. Louis County could face 10 years in federal prison after admitting that he possessed and traded child pornography.

Christian Hock pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Tuesday to distribution and possession of child porn.

The investigation into Hock began in 2018, when investigators learned an Alabama man, David Aaron Drake, was selling child porn via Tumblr, Hock's plea says.

On seven occasions in August and September of 2018, Hock paid between $30 and $40 each time to buy porn using the user name "Christ," his plea says.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Hock admitted in an interview with authorities to buying child porn. They found child porn in the Telegram app on his phone, as well as discussions with others about trading pictures of their underaged relatives.

In May, investigators returned and found more than 700 images containing child porn on his phone. Hock also used Telegram to trade child porn, his plea says.

As part of Hock's plea, both sides agreed to recommend the 10-year prison sentence at a hearing scheduled for February.

Hock worked as a dispatcher for St. Louis County police for two months in the summer of 2017.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.