St. Louis County man fatally shot his brother in Florissant, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death a day earlier of his brother in Florissant.
William T. Miller, of the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court in St. Louis County, is accused of fatally shooting Derrick J. Ayers, 27, in the 600 block of Starlet Drive in Florissant, police said.
Ayers was pronounced dead at the shooting scene early Thursday.
Miller was ordered held without bail.
