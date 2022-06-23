 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County man found guilty in 2019 homicide in Beverly Hills

Police asking for public's help locating man wanted for North County murder

Dashon Torion Reece, 26, is wanted for the June 7, 2019 murder of Alfred Saddler. Image courtesy of the North County Police Cooperative

 Rachel Rice

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was convicted Thursday in a 2019 homicide in the city of Beverly Hills.

Jurors found Dashon T. Reece, 29, guilty of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and acquitted him of violating a protection order. Prosecutors tried Reece for first-degree murder.

Reece stood trial in the June 6, 2019, killing of Alfred Saddler, 31, on a sidewalk in front of a home in the 6900 block of Natural Bridge Road. Saddler was a brother of Reece's ex-girlfriend.

Witnesses told police they saw Reece shoot Saddler multiple times and run off.

Reece's lawyerm Terry Niehoffm argued at trial this week that Reece killed Saddler in self-defense.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 18.

