St. Louis County man found guilty in 2019 homicide in Beverly Hills

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was convicted Thursday in a 2019 homicide in the city of Beverly Hills.
Jurors found Dashon T. Reece, 29, guilty of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and acquitted him of violating a protection order. Prosecutors tried Reece for first-degree murder.
Reece stood trial in the June 6, 2019, killing of Alfred Saddler, 31, on a sidewalk in front of a home in the 6900 block of Natural Bridge Road. Saddler was a brother of Reece's ex-girlfriend.
Witnesses told police they saw Reece shoot Saddler multiple times and run off.
Reece's lawyerm Terry Niehoffm argued at trial this week that Reece killed Saddler in self-defense.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 18.