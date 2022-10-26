St. Louis County man found guilty of firing shots at Overland K9 officer

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was convicted Wednesday for shooting at an Overland police officer during a 2020 foot chase.

A jury found Rodrick Fowler, 28, of Charlack, guilty of first-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.

Fowler shot twice at Overland police K9 officer Cpl. Chris Fanning Sept. 15, 2020. The shooting happened during chase in a Ferguson neighborhood behind the Dollar General at 10403 West Florissant Avenue.

Fanning and his dog, Tzar, were attempting to arrest Fowler on burglary and assault warrants in the chase, according to court documents.

“The only fortunate thing here today is that (Fowler) did not hit him,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ashley Bailey-Smith told the jury in opening statements this week.

Fowler, before the shooting, was a passenger in a Hyundai Elantra that led police on a high-speed chase beginning in Berkeley and moving onto Interstate 270, Bailey-Smith told jurors.

The chase ended near the Dollar General after tires on the Elantra blew out. Fanning then chased Fowler on foot through the neighborhood behind the store with the help of Tzar the dog.

The shots “sounded like bombs going off” in the residential area, Bailey-Smith told the jury.

Fowler’s defense attorney Charles Barberio admitted to jurors during opening statements that Fowler did run from police, but highlighted that investigators never found shell casings from the shooting.

“He ditched a gun. He got mauled by a dog. He did not shoot the officer,” Barberio argued.

Fanning, who has been an Overland officer for 16 years, testified about the gunshots during the trial.

A sentencing for Fowler is scheduled for December.