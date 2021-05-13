St. Louis County man found not guilty of murder in 2018 beating death

“He stomped Dennie Dickerson to death so hard that his skull made a cracking, crunching noise,” Maher said.

Roberson’s lawyer, Yashwanth Manjunath, told jurors Roberson went next door to borrow a phone to call his mother for a ride home because his ex-girlfriend refused to return his. He said Roberson killed Dickerson in self-defense following Dickerson’s “unprovoked attack” with a 13-inch kitchen knife.

Manjunath said Dickerson was the aggressor who let Roberson into the home, tried to grope him and then lured him into the kitchen to attack him.

Roberson testified that he stomped Dickerson’s head to stop him from getting up off the floor.

“He’s a scared 22-year-old kid who just wants his mom to come pick him up and take him home,” Manjunath said. “The next five minutes of Lakentae’s life turn into a slasher film.”

Jurors saw the knife Dickerson used in the stabbing, Roberson’s bloody left sneaker and police body camera video that showed Dickerson’s bloodied body on the floor with a handcuffed Roberson lying on a nearby couch as officers worked to sort out what happened. A toxicology report said Dickerson was intoxicated.

In February, after state’s witnesses failed to appear for a court hearing, prosecutors dismissed assault charges against Roberson in the first encounter involving Roberson’s ex-girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.