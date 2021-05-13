St. Louis County man found not guilty of murder in 2018 beating death

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury in Thursday found a man not guilty of stomping to death a 63-year-old man during a home invasion in 2018.
Jurors acquitted Lakentae Roberson, 25, of the 2400 block of Torii Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the Jan. 13, 2018, beating death of Dennis Dickerson in Velda City.
Roberson entered a home in the 7600 block of Lexington Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. that morning and fought with Dickerson, a Jennings resident who had been staying overnight, asleep on a couch, after helping babysit a family friend’s five children.
Roberson was intoxicated and came into the house after a violent encounter with his ex-girlfriend and her daughter next door, police said.
Authorities did not offer a motive for why Roberson ran to the home where Dickerson was staying but said Roberson’s ex-girlfriend had just called police to report an assault.
Roberson and Dickerson did not know each other.
Assistant Prosecutor James Maher told jurors Dickerson stabbed Roberson multiple times to protect a friend and her five children.
The woman Dickerson was helping that night awoke to the beating and testified to seeing Roberson’s final “skull-crunching stomp” to Dickerson’s head.
“He stomped Dennie Dickerson to death so hard that his skull made a cracking, crunching noise,” Maher said.
Roberson’s lawyer, Yashwanth Manjunath, told jurors Roberson went next door to borrow a phone to call his mother for a ride home because his ex-girlfriend refused to return his. He said Roberson killed Dickerson in self-defense following Dickerson’s “unprovoked attack” with a 13-inch kitchen knife.
Manjunath said Dickerson was the aggressor who let Roberson into the home, tried to grope him and then lured him into the kitchen to attack him.
Roberson testified that he stomped Dickerson’s head to stop him from getting up off the floor.
“He’s a scared 22-year-old kid who just wants his mom to come pick him up and take him home,” Manjunath said. “The next five minutes of Lakentae’s life turn into a slasher film.”
Jurors saw the knife Dickerson used in the stabbing, Roberson’s bloody left sneaker and police body camera video that showed Dickerson’s bloodied body on the floor with a handcuffed Roberson lying on a nearby couch as officers worked to sort out what happened. A toxicology report said Dickerson was intoxicated.
In February, after state’s witnesses failed to appear for a court hearing, prosecutors dismissed assault charges against Roberson in the first encounter involving Roberson’s ex-girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter.