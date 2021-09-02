St. Louis County man free on bail in blind boy's beating death picks up new gun charge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Spanish Lake man free on bail on charges of beating to death a 5-year-old boy last year was charged Thursday with pulling a gun on someone outside a liquor store.
Yoshuah Dallas, 25, of the 1600 block of Chiquita Terrace in north St. Louis County, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Police said that on Aug. 20, Dallas got out of a car outside the Larimore Liquor store at 11048 Larimore Road and raised a gun at his wife's brother and yelled "Stop playing with me!" before getting back into the car and driving off. The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras, charges said.
Dallas was charged last year with child abuse resulting in death and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Nov. 18 beating death of Jamarion Delancy. Prosecutors accused Dallas of beating the child to death while the boy's mother was away giving birth to her third child.
Jamarion was blind and developmentally disabled. An autopsy determined that Jamarion died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib, authorities said.
Investigators were so shaken by the boy's death that they raised tens of thousands of dollars across the country and globe to help his family.
According to court records, Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo on June 15 reduced Dallas' $250,000 cash-only bail to $200,000 and allowed him to post 10% of that to secure his release. Dallas posted $20,000 cash on June 21. The judge also required he live with his parents and have no contact with Jamarion's mother or her other children.
A judge set bail for Dallas on the new charge at $75,000 cash-only.