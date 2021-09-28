St. Louis County man gets 10 years for 2016 gun sale killing

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after reaching a plea agreement in a 2016 deadly shooting over the purchase of a pistol.

Martese Griffin, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 31, 2016, shooting death of Maurice Parker. Parker, 21, was shot in the 300 block of Lancashire Road. Griffin also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of illegally carrying a concealed pistol.

Police said Parker and another man met with Griffin to buy a handgun.

Griffin arrived, got out and started shooting Parker and the other man, who were waiting in another car, authorities said. Parker died of gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and chest. He lived in the 7800 block of Tennessee Place in St. Louis.

As part of Griffin's plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges related to the shooting of the other man, who was unavailable to testify at the trial.