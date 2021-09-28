 Skip to main content
St. Louis County man gets 10 years for 2016 gun sale killing
CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after reaching a plea agreement in a 2016 deadly shooting over the purchase of a pistol.

Martese Griffin, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 31, 2016, shooting death of Maurice Parker. Parker, 21, was shot in the 300 block of Lancashire Road. Griffin also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of illegally carrying a concealed pistol.

Martese Griffin

Martese Griffin, of north St. Louis County, was charged with murder in the death of Maurice Parker in July 2016.

Police said Parker and another man met with Griffin to buy a handgun.

Griffin arrived, got out and started shooting Parker and the other man, who were waiting in another car, authorities said. Parker died of gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and chest. He lived in the 7800 block of Tennessee Place in St. Louis.

As part of Griffin's plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges related to the shooting of the other man, who was unavailable to testify at the trial.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus said in court Tuesday that he was reluctant to accept Griffin's plea agreement because of the 10-year sentence, adding that he "knows there are reasons why this happened."

Relatives of Parker spoke in court Tuesday as well, saying Parker didn't deserve his fate and that they would pray for Griffin.

Griffin lived in the 300 block of Banff Circle in the Glasgow Village area of St. Louis County.

