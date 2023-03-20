CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for killing a man during a 2017 dispute over a motorcycle.

Dale Dixon, 62, of St. John, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 55-year-old Christopher Myers.

Dixon went to Myers' St. Louis County home in the 2700 block of Lyndhurst Avenue about 2:20 p.m. May 28, 2017 and shot Myers as he was walking up a stairwell, court documents say.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Stanley Wallach sentenced Dixon Thursday to 10 years in prison, with credit for more than five years of time served.

Dixon was originally charged with the higher offense of first-degree murder in the case, but prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge as part of the plea deal.

Chris King, a spokesperson for the office of St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, said Monday that the case had been delayed by COVID-19 and the defendant's health.

Prosecutors decided to accept the plea after they were unable to find one of two witnesses in time for trial, King said.