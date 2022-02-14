St. Louis County man gets 12-year term for sexually abusing child

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.
Kalup Huggins, 27, of the 100 block of Kingston Drive in south St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree statutory sodomy and was sentenced by Circuit Judge William Corrigan Jr.
Huggins' case had been set for trial this week.
Huggins was charged in 2017 with having sexual contact with the girl, a family friend, in March and April of that year.
Huggins' lawyer could not be reached.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
