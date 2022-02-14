 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis County man gets 12-year term for sexually abusing child

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Kalup Huggins, 27, of the 100 block of Kingston Drive in south St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree statutory sodomy and was sentenced by Circuit Judge William Corrigan Jr.

Huggins' case had been set for trial this week.

Huggins was charged in 2017 with having sexual contact with the girl, a family friend, in March and April of that year.

Huggins' lawyer could not be reached.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News