St. Louis County man gets 12-year term in killing of woman he met via dating service

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man has struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the 2018 killing of a Ferguson woman he met on a dating service.

Circuit Judge Michael Noble on Friday sentenced Henry McCulley IV, to 12 years in prison for convictions of involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

McCulley, 32, was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Oct., 29, 2018, shooting death of Rebecca Williams, 48. McCulley's case was set for trial this week.

"He is very pleased with the outcome," said McCulley's lawyer Scott Rosenblum. "I think ultimately, the outcome fits the facts."

Henry McCulley

Henry McCulley IV, of St. Louis County, was charged with murder after dating service and cellphone records connected him with a shooting victim, police say.

Cellphone data showed McCulley's and Williams' locations mirrored each other and where her body was found, police said. Williams last used her cellphone to call McCulley, and blood and bullet damage were found in a car linked to McCulley's family.

Williams' body was found in the 700 block of Bittner Street in the city's Baden neighborhood.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

