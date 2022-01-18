St. Louis County man gets 14-year term for fatally slashing co-worker's throat

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man received a 14-year prison term Tuesday after admitting to fatally slashing a co-worker's throat in 2019 in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Alipasha Ibragimov, 28, of unincorporated south St. Louis County, reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to charges of armed criminal action and a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Circuit Judge Theresa Burke accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Ibragimov.

Ibragimov admitted fatally stabbing his co-worker Steven Tyrell Hill, 20, of St. Louis about 4:20 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019, while working for the Two Men and a Truck moving company. Hill died at the scene.

The men were moving an equipment company out of a warehouse in the 400 block of Eichelberger Street at the time, authorities said. Surveillance video showed Ibragimov and Hill outside the warehouse, then Hill getting into the cab of the moving truck. The video then showed Ibragimov getting into the cab of the vehicle too, and Ibragimov running into the warehouse, covered in blood.