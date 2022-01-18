 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County man gets 14-year term for fatally slashing coworker's throat
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man received a 14-year prison term Tuesday after admitting to fatally slashing a coworker's throat in 2019 in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Alipasha Ibragimov, 28, of unincorporated south St. Louis County, reached a deal with prosecutors pleaded guilty to charges of armed criminal action and a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Circuit Judge Theresa Burke accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Ibragimov.

Alipasha Ibragimov

Prosecutors on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, charged Alipasha Ibragimov, 26, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death Saturday of Steven Tyrell Hill. 

Ibragimov admitted fatally stabbing his coworker Steven Tyrell Hill, 20, of St. Louis at about 4:20 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019, while working for the Two Men and a Truck moving company. Hill died at the scene.

The men were moving an equipment company out of a warehouse in the 400 block of Eichelberger Street at the time, authorities said. Surveillance video showed Ibragimov and Hill outside the warehouse, then Hill getting into the cab of the moving truck. The video then showed Ibragimov getting into the cab of the vehicle too, and Ibragimov running into the warehouse, covered in blood.

A motive is still unclear and the murder weapon was never found, said Steven Waterkotte, Ibragimov's lawyer. Ibragimov's trial had been set for Jan. 31.

"I think it was a fair resolution," Waterkotte said.

