St. Louis County man gets 2 years for prostituting homeless single mom

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man who prostituted a single, homeless mother in 2018 was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison.

Phillip L. Cotton met the woman via Instagram in January of 2018, and convinced her that he could help the single mother with severe financial problems, including homelessness. Cotton was using a variation of the user name "escorts wanted," his plea agreement says. She lived in Philadelphia.

She flew to Las Vegas in November of 2018, where Cotton had a photographer take pornographic photographs of her which he used in prostitution ads and sold online, the plea says. He flew her back to St. Louis County, where he posted online prostitution ads, and sent her to the Chicago area, where she worked as a prostitute at a business, "Spa Paris," run by Cotton's friend. She turned over money to both Cotton and his friend, the plea says.

In November or December of 2018, Cotton flew her back to St. Louis, where he arranged for more acts of prostitution.

She asked "to be allowed" to return home to see her 5-year-old son, and while in Pennsylvania in early 2019 called a national human trafficking hotline service for help, the plea says.