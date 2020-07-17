St. Louis County man gets 2 years in prison for possessing automatic Glock conversion kits

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County was sentenced in federal court Friday to two years in prison for possessing Chinese kits that converted Glock handguns into fully automatic weapons.

Garnell August Carter, 21, admitted in his December guilty plea to a federal machine gun possession charge that he'd bought 13 of the kits, which permit the pistol to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger. That qualifies as a machine gun under federal law. Just six kits had been found at the time of his guilty plea. When federal agents raided his home in April 2019, they also found a bump stock, which allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire almost as fast as an automatic weapon.

Agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tracked Carter's purchases after learning of a Chinese website offering the conversion kits and searching their sales records.

In an email after the sentencing hearing Friday, defense lawyer William Marsh wrote that Carter is still very young, "has a lot of potential, and looks forward to resuming the carpenter’s apprenticeship that was underway at the time of his arrest."

Carter was previously on probation after pleading guilty in St. Charles County Circuit Court to resisting arrest and tampering. Carter led the Missouri Highway Patrol on a chase in a stolen car in St. Charles County on Feb. 15, 2018, court records show.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.