St. Louis County man gets 53 years for sexually abusing two children for years

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to 53 for sexually abusing two young children for years.

Prosecutors say Carl K. Mouton, 40, abused two relatives, both younger than 14, between December 2010 and October 2016. He was also caught in 2016 with more than 100 images containing child porn, prosecutors have said. Mouton contacted one of the victims in March of 2017 "in an attempt to convince her to recant the allegations" and discourage her from aiding prosecutors, investigators have said.

In a sentencing hearing held via video conference Friday, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Smith asked for a sentence of 65 years in prison. "The years of sexual abuse are difficult to comprehend,” she said, saying one victim was 5 years old when Mouton began abusing her.

Mouton's lawyer Joseph Frees asked St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Kristine Kerr for 14 to 18 years, saying that Mouton had accepted responsibility for the crime and shown remorse.

Mouton, of the 1000 block of Prigge Road in unincorporated north St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in March, as opening statements in his trial were about to begin, to five counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of statutory rape, witness tampering and child porn possession.

