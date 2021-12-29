St. Louis County man gets life in prison for shooting at ex-girlfriend, wounding her father

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge sentenced a man Wednesday to two terms of life in prison for shooting at his ex-girlfriend and wounding her father in 2020, prosecutors said.
A jury in October convicted Chicory Griffin, 32, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, with multiple assault and weapons charges for two shootings.
Prosecutors said Griffin tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend from a car in February 2020. The following month, he fired multiple rounds from a car into another vehicle occupied by the ex-girlfriend and her father. The father was left paralyzed by multiple gunshot wounds.
Both the woman and her father testified at the sentencing hearing. The father said he could not play with his grandchildren or use the bathroom unassisted, a spokesman for St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.
The ex-girlfriend said she could "start anew" after his sentencing, according to the statement.
Griffin declined to address the court or victims, but after the hearing was adjourned, he yelled "This ain't over." Prosecutors than asked the court to add his threat to the official record, the statement said.
"If it were up to the defendant, two people would be dead today. The court rightly sentenced these terrible crimes as nearly successful attempts at cold-blooded murder," Bell said. "While no punishment to this dangerous and remorseless man will return what he has taken away, we take solace knowing that at least one of the victims sees this as her opportunity to start her life anew."