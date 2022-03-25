 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County man gets life without parole for 2016 double murder

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man convicted last month of murdering two people in Lemay in 2016 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Circuit Judge Richard Stewart sentenced John Hamm, 48, in the stabbing and beating deaths of  Robert Hall, 46, and Shannon Larock, 41. The couple were found dead in their home in July 2016 in the 400 block of Kayser Avenue.

Prosecutors said Hall and Larock each had dozens of stab wounds after arguing about rent money.

John Hamm

John Hamm, of St. Louis County, was charged in the stabbing deaths of his roommates at a home in the Lemay area, Robert Hall and Shannon Larock.

A jury found Hamm guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, along with stealing a motor vehicle. Life without parole is the mandatory sentence when prosecutors don't seek the death penalty.

