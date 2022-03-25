St. Louis County man gets life without parole for 2016 double murder

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man convicted last month of murdering two people in Lemay in 2016 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Circuit Judge Richard Stewart sentenced John Hamm, 48, in the stabbing and beating deaths of Robert Hall, 46, and Shannon Larock, 41. The couple were found dead in their home in July 2016 in the 400 block of Kayser Avenue.

Prosecutors said Hall and Larock each had dozens of stab wounds after arguing about rent money.

A jury found Hamm guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, along with stealing a motor vehicle. Life without parole is the mandatory sentence when prosecutors don't seek the death penalty.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.