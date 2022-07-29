St. Louis County man given 5-year prison term in crash that killed teenage girl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man police said tried to flee a traffic stop and caused a crash that killed a teenager last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Christopher Dedios, 19, pleaded guilty this week to one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors amended that charge from second-degree murder and dropped one count of resisting arrest.

The 15-year-old girl who died last July, Alexi Hawkins, was a passenger in Dedios' speeding car that struck a utility pole near the intersection of Gravois Road and Winternight Lane, authorities said. Alexi died at the scene. She lived in the 1700 block of Telegraph Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach on Wednesday accepted Dedios' pleas and sentenced him to prison. Dedios will get credit for a year of jail time already served.

Before the crash, police had spotted Dedios' 2002 Saturn SL swerving and with people hanging out of the windows, police said. A police officer activated emergency lights and a siren in an attempt to stop the car. Police said Dedios ran a red light and tried to pass other vehicles on the shoulder when he hit the utility pole.