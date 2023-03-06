ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a 19-year-old near Spanish Lake six months after the teen's older brother was also killed.

Ivan K. Henley, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, evidence tampering and two weapons offenses in the Feb. 17, 2019 death of Kelvon Phillips, 19, in the parking lot of the Budget Inn motel at 1405 Dunn Road.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison with credit for time served, in line with a plea deal recommendation from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Henley will be required to serve at least 85% of that sentence, according to the prosecutor's office.

Phillips was killed just six months after his older brother Kelvin Phillips Jr., 19, was fatally shot Aug. 1, 2019 in north St. Louis.

The brothers both played on the Hazelwood East High School football team and were stars, their father Kelvin Phillips Sr. told the Post-Dispatch in 2019. They both played running back and safety.

“They were inseparable,” the brothers' father said. “You didn’t see one without the other one. ... it was hard for Kelvon to cope with his brother not being there. He was taking it very, very, very hard.”

Henley admitted Monday that he fatally shot Kelvon Phillips outside the motel.

A statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office said the shooting happened "during an illicit drug deal and/or gun sale."

"The plea negotiation was guided by the evidence in the case," the statement said, adding that there was grainy surveillance video showing Henley enter the victim's car before flashes from gunfire.

It was not clear on the video who fired the first shot, according to the statement.

Police said at the time that Henley ran off after the shooting, taking a gun that Kelvon Phillips had with him. He was hospitalized after his arrest with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Henley had several prior offenses. He was convicted of felony property damage in 2013 in St. Louis County, drug possession in St. Louis in 2015, and drug distribution and resisting arrest in 2016 in St. Louis. In each case, records indicate, the judge suspended the imposition of a prison sentence and put Henley on probation. After violating probation, he was sent to prison and was released about six months before the shooting.

No charges have been announced in the killing of the victim's other brother, Kelvin Phillips Jr.