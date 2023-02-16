ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Charges filed against a St. Louis County man Thursday mark at least the ninth criminal case filed in the St. Louis area since 2022 linked to children overdosing on fentanyl, including six deaths.

Jesean Parnell, 30, of Jennings, faces counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the Dec. 12 death of 15-month-old Anton Parnell. Charges didn't specify the relationship between the two.

Jesean Parnell is accused of exposing the toddler, along with five other minors, to fentanyl at his home in the 7000 block of Garesche Avenue, charges say.

Charges have been filed in the fentanyl deaths of at least six toddlers since 2022 in the St. Louis area.

Cherelle D. Nolan, 32, was charged Friday after her 1-year-old child, Harmony Baker, died after being exposed to fentanyl Feb. 1 in a Castle Pointe home, charges allege.

Parnell's bail was set Thursday at $50,000, cash only.