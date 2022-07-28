 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis County man pleads guilty in 2019 quintuple homicide

  • 0

CLAYTON — One of two St. Louis County men charged in a 2019 quintuple homicide pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced charges.

Terrance D. Wesley, 32, of the 10000 block of Crown Point Drive, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and five counts of armed criminal action in the July 2019 killings of five men in a north St. Louis County apartment building.

Terrance Wesley

Wesley

In exchange for Wesley’s guilty pleas, prosecutors amended his murder charges to second-degree and dismissed 10 other charges: five counts of attempted robbery and five additional counts of armed criminal action. Wesley's sentencing date was set for Oct. 28 before Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr. Wesley faces a life term, or up to 30 years for each murder charge, and a minimum of three years for each count of armed criminal action.

Wesley’s co-defendant Anthony Watkins Jr., 33, of the 10100 block of Clairmont Drive, still has a pending case in St. Louis County Circuit Court with 20 charges: five counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted robbery and 10 counts of armed criminal action.

People are also reading…

Anthony Watkins Jr.

Watkins

The victims in the July 6, 2019, killings were Derrick Penny, 54; James Penny, 54; Rodney Holt, 37; Randall Mullin, 65; and Ronald Brewster Jr., 40. They were all found fatally shot inside a partially boarded-up apartment in the 1900 block of Chambers Road.

Charges said Wesley and Watkins tried to rob the men at gunpoint and threatened to kill them. Police said the pair later returned and fatally shot the five men. 

Police said in 2019 that the killings appeared to be drug-related.

Wesley’s lawyer could not be reached Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News