St. Louis County man pleads guilty in 2019 quintuple homicide

CLAYTON — One of two St. Louis County men charged in a 2019 quintuple homicide pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced charges.

Terrance D. Wesley, 32, of the 10000 block of Crown Point Drive, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and five counts of armed criminal action in the July 2019 killings of five men in a north St. Louis County apartment building.

In exchange for Wesley’s guilty pleas, prosecutors amended his murder charges to second-degree and dismissed 10 other charges: five counts of attempted robbery and five additional counts of armed criminal action. Wesley's sentencing date was set for Oct. 28 before Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr. Wesley faces a life term, or up to 30 years for each murder charge, and a minimum of three years for each count of armed criminal action.

Wesley’s co-defendant Anthony Watkins Jr., 33, of the 10100 block of Clairmont Drive, still has a pending case in St. Louis County Circuit Court with 20 charges: five counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted robbery and 10 counts of armed criminal action.

The victims in the July 6, 2019, killings were Derrick Penny, 54; James Penny, 54; Rodney Holt, 37; Randall Mullin, 65; and Ronald Brewster Jr., 40. They were all found fatally shot inside a partially boarded-up apartment in the 1900 block of Chambers Road.

Charges said Wesley and Watkins tried to rob the men at gunpoint and threatened to kill them. Police said the pair later returned and fatally shot the five men.

Police said in 2019 that the killings appeared to be drug-related.

Wesley’s lawyer could not be reached Thursday.