St. Louis County man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

A Valley Park man pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington Friday to a misdemeanor charge of demonstrating in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Nicholas Burton Reimler, 29, was among a crowd of people who broke through police lines and into the U.S. Capitol shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, interrupting a joint session of Congress called to certify the electoral college vote count, Assistant U.S. Attorney Janani Iyengar said in court.

Reimler was using a white “TRUMP” flag as a cape at the time, charging documents said.

He posted videos of other riots to Snapchat account from the "Crypt" area of the Capitol, captioned “TOP OF THE US CAPITOL DOME” and “Lol what’s going on,” Iyengar said.

He then left the building, she said.

Asked during the video hearing by U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss if everything Iyengar said was true, Reimler responded, “Yes, sir.”

At his sentencing Dec. 10, Reimler could face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. He will have to pay $500 toward the $1.4 million in damage to the Capitol caused by rioters.