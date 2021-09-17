St. Louis County man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

A Valley Park man pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington Friday to a misdemeanor charge of demonstrating in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Nicholas Burton Reimler, 29, was among a crowd of people who broke through police lines and into the U.S. Capitol shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, interrupting a joint session of Congress called to certify the electoral college vote count, Assistant U.S. Attorney Janani Iyengar said in court.
Reimler was using a white “TRUMP” flag as a cape at the time, charging documents said.
He posted videos of other riots to Snapchat account from the "Crypt" area of the Capitol, captioned “TOP OF THE US CAPITOL DOME” and “Lol what’s going on,” Iyengar said.
He then left the building, she said.
Asked during the video hearing by U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss if everything Iyengar said was true, Reimler responded, “Yes, sir.”
At his sentencing Dec. 10, Reimler could face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. He will have to pay $500 toward the $1.4 million in damage to the Capitol caused by rioters.
Before the riot, Reimler posted comments to Facebook supportive of Donald Trump and critical of Joe Biden and Democrats.
On Dec. 31, he reposted a screenshot of "JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!" from then-President Trump.
Tipsters reported Reimler's socil media posts to police and the FBI.
Reimler graduated from the University of Missouri in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
Reimler is one of five area residents facing charges related to the riot. More than 600 have been arrested across the country on charges related to the insurrection, including at least 185 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, officials say.
More than 50 have pleaded guilty to felony or misdemeanor charges, including three who admitted assaulting law enforcement officers. Roughly 140 officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department were assaulted during the riot
Some on the right are now pushing a false narrative about the riots, which were fuled by false claimes of election fraud, and a rally in support of Capitol defendants is scheduled for Saturday.