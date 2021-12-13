 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County man pleads guilty to lying on applications for COVID-19 relief funds
0 comments

St. Louis County man pleads guilty to lying on applications for COVID-19 relief funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man on Monday pleaded guilty to seven counts of bank fraud after lying on applications to receive more than $2.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief loans, officials said. 

Federal investigators said Robert Williams applied last year for Paycheck Protection Program loans, part of a federal coronavirus relief bill, for his company, Commercial Capital Finance LLC. He claimed on applications he had six employees when he was the only worker. 

Prosecutors said Williams also helped others to apply for PPP loans with fraudulent documentation. In some cases, the loan recipients compensated him for his help. 

Williams faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a potential fine of $1 million and a term of supervised release of up to five years. His sentencing is set for March 15. 

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Small Business Administration's Office of the Inspector General. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Supporters bring snacks to Edwardsville Fire Dept. after major storm damage in the area

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News