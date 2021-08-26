St. Louis County man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Pike County ATV crash

PIKE COUNTY — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty in Pike County Circuit Court on Wednesday to killing a woman by crashing the all-terrain vehicle they were both riding in 2019.

John Douglass, 23, is charged with lying to the Missouri Highway Patrol investigators about his involvement in the crash which killed Lydia Byrne, who was 19. He also pleaded guilty and was convicted of making a false report and willfully opposing a member of the patrol in the proper discharge of their duties.

Douglass will serve five years of supervised probation. If he doesn't violate probation, his second-degree manslaughter charge will no longer appear on his record.

Douglass was driving an ATV with Byrne as a passenger on July 27, 2019, when he intentionally slid the ATV into a corner on the gravel path they were riding, causing the ATV to hit an electric fence and flip over, according to charging documents. Byrne died at the scene.