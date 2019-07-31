ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl, charges say.
Peace Cush-El, 49, of the 2600 block of Farber Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, was charged Tuesday with statutory rape/attempted statutory rape and and two counts of statutory sodomy/attempted statutory sodomy.
Charges say that between March 2017 and May of this year, Cush-El forced a girl to have sex with him multiple times.
Bail information and a jail photo of Cush-El were not available Wednesday.