St. Louis County man sentenced for killing his brother in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to an eight-year prison term for fatally shooting his brother in 2020.

William T. Miller, 23, reached a deal with prosecutors April 28 by pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

William T. Miller

William T. Miller was charged Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of his brother, Derrick J. Ayers.

Miller fatally shot his brother Derrick Ayers, 27, on Aug. 13, 2020, in the 600 block of Starlet Drive in Florissant.

Prosecutors dropped a companion count of armed criminal action. Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton accepted Miller's plea and sentenced him.

