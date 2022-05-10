St. Louis County man sentenced for killing his brother in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to an eight-year prison term for fatally shooting his brother in 2020.
William T. Miller, 23, reached a deal with prosecutors April 28 by pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.
Miller fatally shot his brother Derrick Ayers, 27, on Aug. 13, 2020, in the 600 block of Starlet Drive in Florissant.
Prosecutors dropped a companion count of armed criminal action. Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton accepted Miller's plea and sentenced him.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
