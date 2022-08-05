St. Louis County man sentenced for traveling to Springfield, Ill., for sex with teen

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man who traveled to Springfield, Illinois, in 2019 to have sex with a 15-year-old was sentenced Friday to more than five years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk sentenced Wesley Kimble, 25, to five years and four months in prison. In November, Kimble admitted meeting the teen via an online dating site, driving to Springfield in December 2019, picking her up and bringing her to his St. Louis County apartment for sex. He also admitted giving her illegal drugs.