 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis County man sentenced in 2019 Beverly Hills homicide

  • 0

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Thursday in a 2019 homicide in Beverly Hills.

Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin sentenced Dashon T. Reece, 29, to 11 years in prison in the June 6, 2019, killing of Alfred Saddler

Police asking for public's help locating man wanted for North County murder

Dashon Torion Reece, 26, is wanted for the June 7, 2019 murder of Alfred Saddler. Image courtesy of the North County Police Cooperative

Saddler, 31, was fatally shot in front of a home in the 6900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue in Beverly Hills. He was a brother of Reece's ex-girlfriend.

A jury found Reece guilty in June of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and acquitted him of violating a protection order. Prosecutors had tried Reece for first-degree murder. Reece's lawyer Terry Niehoff argued at trial that Reece killed Saddler in self-defense.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News