St. Louis County man sentenced in 2019 Beverly Hills homicide

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Thursday in a 2019 homicide in Beverly Hills.
Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin sentenced Dashon T. Reece, 29, to 11 years in prison in the June 6, 2019, killing of Alfred Saddler.
Saddler, 31, was fatally shot in front of a home in the 6900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue in Beverly Hills. He was a brother of Reece's ex-girlfriend.
A jury found Reece guilty in June of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and acquitted him of violating a protection order. Prosecutors had tried Reece for first-degree murder. Reece's lawyer Terry Niehoff argued at trial that Reece killed Saddler in self-defense.