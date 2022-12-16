St. Louis County man sentenced to 16 years in beating death of 5-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday for beating a 5-year-old boy he was caring for to death.

Yoshuah Dallas, 26, entered an Alford plea Wednesday to felony child abuse resulting in death, meaning he did not admit guilt but conceded prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

Dallas was the sole caretaker for his girlfriend's young child, Jamarion Delancy, while the mother was away giving birth to her third child in November 2020. While in Dallas' care, the boy suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen that resulted in his death.

St. Louis County prosecutors recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison Wednesday. Judge Ellen Ribaudo sentenced Dallas to 16 years in prison. The victim's mother, who was dating Dallas at the time of the child's death, spoke at sentencing in support of Dallas, said Chris King, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The death created an outpouring of support for Delancy's family, prompting police officers and others worldwide to raise more than $50,000 through more than 1,200 donations to a GoFundMe campaign.

Jamarion, who was blind, developmentally disabled and needed braces to walk, was beaten Nov. 17, 2020 at an apartment at 1738 Chiquita Terrace in unincorporated north St. Louis County where both he and Dallas lived. The child was unresponsive when Dallas took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to an autopsy, the boy died of blunt trauma to the abdomen resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib, and he also had bruising around his mouth.

The boy's mother did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. Prosecutors dismissed a separate weapons charge as part of the plea Wednesday.