St. Louis County man sentenced to eight years in prison over conspiracy to kill boy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A judge Thursday sentenced a St. Louis County man to eight years in prison for conspiracy to murder a boy and the boy's mother to prevent them from testifying in a sodomy case.

Michael Johnson, 68, pleaded guilty in the murder-for-hire scheme. He paid money to someone he thought was a hitman, but who turned out to be a confidential police informer.

It was all part of a case involving Johnson's boyfriend, Deonte Taylor, who sodomized the 7-year-old boy while working as a teacher's aide in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant in 2015.

Taylor was convicted by a St. Louis County jury in April of three counts of sodomy and one count of knowingly exposing someone to HIV. Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

On Thursday, Johnson pleaded guilty of a single count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and prosecutors dropped three other charges against him as part of the plea deal. Judge Brian May then sentenced Johnson to the eight-year prison term.

Johnson lives in the 2600 block of Woodsage Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. His attorney, David Bruns, said Johnson "had never so much as been arrested before this," and had nothing more serious than a traffic ticket. Bruns said Johnson and Taylor were roommates and that Johnson's job included working for a church.

Johnson’s charges alleged that between Feb. 7 and Feb. 26, 2019, Johnson agreed with Taylor to give money to a confidential informer so the informer could murder the boy and his mother to prevent the two from testifying against Taylor in the sodomy case.

Taylor’s charges say Taylor asked the informer to kill the boy and his mother and then ordered Johnson to pay the informer. Johnson delivered payments to the informer, according to court documents.

