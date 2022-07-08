St. Louis County man sentenced to life in prison for murdering pregnant wife

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge on Friday sentenced a man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and hiding her body to life in prison without parole.

Beau Rothwell, 31, was convicted in April of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandoning the corpse of his 28-year-old wife, Jennifer Rothwell, who was six weeks pregnant at the time.

At the hearing, Jennifer Rothwell's mother, Robin von Hausen, spoke about the milestones her daughter would miss.

"Jennifer will never know the joy of holding her child in her arms," her mother, Robin von Hausen, told the court. "Instead, she walked her through heaven's gates."

At his trial, Beau Rothwell testified that he never planned to kill his wife on that day in November 2019, but he became angry after she pressed him about the identity of his mistress and said her pregnancy was the result of an affair with another man.

During the argument, he struck her with a mallet, he said, and followed her as she stumbled toward the garage door where he delivered the fatal blow.

After he killed her, Beau Rothwell bought bleach and paper towels to disinfect the house and drove her body an hour north to an area near Troy, Missouri. He wrapped a plastic bag around her head with duct tape, dumped her naked body in the woods and covered her in brush.

He then threw away a tarp he had used to cover her body and soiled cleaning supplies in a business trash bin off the highway he spotted during his morning drive from Lincoln County.

He said he then abandoned her car to make it appear as if she'd had car trouble on her way to work and texted her phone to make it seem as though he was worried about her. He reported her missing and also participated in search parties with her relatives and coworkers.

He testified he was in "panic mode," trying to appear normal.

"It was this feeling of needing to keep up the facade," he said.

In the end, jurors did not buy Beau Rothwell's argument he had killed his wife in a "red haze" of rage. They convicted him of first-degree murder, which requires premeditation.

Beau Rothwell's attorney said at the hearing his client planned to file a notice of appeal.

This is a developing story. More information will be added.