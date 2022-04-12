 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County man sentenced to prison for lying to get $2.7M in COVID-19 loans

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man with a series of previous stealing and fraud convictions was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for lying on applications to receive $2.7 million in federal coronavirus aid.

Prosecutors said Robert Williams, 58, misrepresented information on roughly 30 applications for his own business and helped people file for an additional 23 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans after paying him a fee.

At the Tuesday sentencing hearing, Williams' attorney, Joel Schwartz, said the government was at least partly to blame for the fraud because officials approved so many applications for a man who had been convicted of more than a dozen crimes since the 1990s, including passing bad checks and identity theft.

"Mr. Williams had no business whatsoever applying to these loans," Schwartz said. "It's like stacking a pile of cash in a poor area and saying, 'Don't touch it.'"

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Ed Dowd III said even though the crime was relatively easy to commit, Williams should have known better.

"This was a real pattern and practice of fraud," he said.

Williams pleaded guilty in December to seven counts of bank fraud in the case. Federal officials recovered roughly $466,000 and seized a Maserati Levante and a Jaguar F-Pace, which Williams bought with the fraudulent loans, prosecutors said. 

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp sentenced Williams to 10 years and five months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay about $1.2 million in restitution. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

