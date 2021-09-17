St. Louis County man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minor

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor between 2003 and 2006.

Marcus J. Hudson, 52, of the 7600 block of Fleta Street in unincorporated south St. Louis County, pleaded guilty July 30 to felony charges of statutory sodomy and misdemeanor counts of child molestation and sexual misconduct.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Thomas Albus sentenced Hudson on Friday. Hudson will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

Hudson was formerly an "investigations coordinator" for Washington University's medical school security office. He was charged in November following an investigation by Webster Groves police.

The victim, now 32, was younger than 17 when Hudson had sexual contact with her, prosecutors said.

His lawyer declined comment.

