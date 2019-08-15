ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A man who had at least 450 images of child porn was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Rodney Grant Sullivan, 55, was indicted in September 2018 for possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in May.
The investigation began with a complaint to the Warren County Sheriff's Office that Sullivan was looking at child pornography on his computer and cell phone. Investigators found explicit images on his cell phone.
Later, the St. Charles County Cyber Crimes Task Force located Sullivan at his place of work in Crestwood. Sullivan was carrying a different cell phone and allowed law enforcement to examine it, and they found more images of child pornography.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted on the case. Sullivan appeared before Judge Ronnie L. white.