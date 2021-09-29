St. Louis County man shot at by officer faces felony charges, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Castle Point man who is accused of strangling his girlfriend and raising a gun toward St. Louis County police before an officer fired shots at him Tuesday is now facing multiple felony charges.

Kevin Harris, 32, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, resisting arrest for a felony and two domestic assault charges.

Police said an officer arrived at Harris' home in the 10400 block of Lord Drive about 1 p.m. Tuesday because Harris was wanted in connection to an Aug. 29 domestic violence case.

County police said that Harris exited his vehicle outside the home and began to raise his gun toward officers, and an officer then fired shots at Harris.

No one was injured and Harris was taken into custody, police said. Harris' gun was recovered by police, according to court documents.

Police allege in court documents that a month earlier Harris strangled and struck his girlfriend, causing cuts and swelling around her eyes.

He is also accused of not allowing the woman to leave his home for a day and threatening more violence against his girlfriend if she brought the police to his home, according to court documents.