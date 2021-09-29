 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County man shot at by officer faces felony charges, police say
0 comments

St. Louis County man shot at by officer faces felony charges, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Castle Point man who is accused of strangling his girlfriend and raising a gun toward St. Louis County police before an officer fired shots at him Tuesday is now facing multiple felony charges. 

Kevin Harris, 32, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, resisting arrest for a felony and two domestic assault charges.

Police said an officer arrived at Harris' home in the 10400 block of Lord Drive about 1 p.m. Tuesday because Harris was wanted in connection to an Aug. 29 domestic violence case.

Kevin Harris

Kevin Harris. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department.

County police said that Harris exited his vehicle outside the home and began to raise his gun toward officers, and an officer then fired shots at Harris.

No one was injured and Harris was taken into custody, police said. Harris' gun was recovered by police, according to court documents. 

Police allege in court documents that a month earlier Harris strangled and struck his girlfriend, causing cuts and swelling around her eyes.

He is also accused of not allowing the woman to leave his home for a day and threatening more violence against his girlfriend if she brought the police to his home, according to court documents. 

Judge John Newsham on Wednesday refused Harris bond and barred him from contacting the victim in the case. 

The officer who fired shots at Harris is 38, and has been with the department for six years, according to county police. 

The contract between St. Louis County police and the department's officers forbids the department from releasing the name of officers involved in police shootings. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What one policy change would make Missouri a better place?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News