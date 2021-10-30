St. Louis County man shot dead outside Pop's nightclub in Sauget, police say

Updated at 6:20 p.m. with victim's identity.

SAUGET — A man was fatally shot shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Pop's nightclub in Sauget, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1403 Mississippi Avenue, said Police Chief James Jones.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man as Dean J. Ebert, 41, of the 4300 block of Kramer Driver in unincorporated south St. Louis County. Dye said Ebert was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m.

Sauget police asked the Major Case Squad to take over the investigation, Jones said. No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.

