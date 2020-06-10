St. Louis County man threatened to kill 'every Arab' at Berkeley gas station, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man called police threatening to kill "every Arab" at a BP gas station in Berkeley, according to charges.

Willie C. Davis, 41, of the 10200 block of Prince Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, was charged Monday with making a terrorist threat.

Court documents say Davis called police dispatch multiple times Monday saying he wanted to kill Arabs working at the BP gas station at 4403 North Hanley Road.

When officers showed up at Davis' home, he claimed he was upset about a friend having been shot at the gas station.

Bail for Davis was set at $100,000 cash-only. No lawyer was listed for him in court records.

