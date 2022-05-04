St. Louis County man who prostituted seventh grade girl gets 10-year sentence

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man who prostituted a seventh grade girl for two weeks in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to 10½ years in federal prison.

Demond Williams, 26, of the 10400 block of Lord Drive, pleaded guilty in January to one count of coercion/enticement of a minor.

According to Williams' plea agreement, he picked up the girl from her home in the St. Louis area in December 2020, had sex with her, gave her drugs and Nyquil to keep her intoxicated, refused to let her leave and forced her to have sex for money with more than 10 males.

The girl was at a beauty supply store in the area on Dec. 16 of that year when she met a woman who returned her home, the plea agreement says.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark sentenced Williams and ordered him on lifetime supervision upon his release from prison.

Williams has pending charges of sex trafficking and statutory rape in St. Louis County Circuit Court for the same conduct. The state charges say the girl was 14 at the time.

His lawyer declined comment.

