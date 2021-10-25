St. Louis County man who streamed child porn via Zoom gets 68 months in prison

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County who used Zoom to stream child pornography to other pedophiles was sentenced in federal court here Monday to five years and eight months in prison.

Nicholas Stoppelmann, 31, will also have to pay $15,700 to five victims identified in the pornography and will be under supervision for for life after his release from prison.

The investigation into Stoppelmann began on July 9, 2018, when an agent of Homeland Security Investigations logged into a "known and identified child exploitation 'room'" on Zoom and saw someone sharing child pornography. The agent identified that person as Stephen Finkelmeyer of Chicago, and then seized Finkelmeyer’s laptop with his consent, Stoppelmann's plea agreement says. On that laptop were recordings showing child porn videos that an unknown man had streamed, including one showing the rape of an infant, the plea says.

Federal agents used facial recognition software to connect screenshots of the unknown male’s face to Stoppelmann.

In one video, Stoppelmann and Finkelmeyer inject what they say is meth and discuss child porn. Stoppelmann says his biggest fantasy is to suffocate a baby and says, "I can never go back to adults."