St. Louis County man's plea deal nets 10-year prison term for murder

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in Wellston in 2017.

Rashon N. Green, 27, entered an Alford plea on Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His plea agreement for a 10-year term reduced his original charge of first-degree murder to second-degree murder. Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr accepted Green's plea. An Alford plea means a defendant admits no guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to get a conviction.

Green fatally shot Frederico Townley, 28, several times with a 9mm pistol about 1:15 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1500 block of Wellston Place, authorities said. Townley died four days later.

Authorities have never disclosed a motive for the killing but according to a defense motion to suppress evidence, prosecutors' theory was that it was "motivated by revenge" for Townley's alleged shooting of another man.

