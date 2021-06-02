St. Louis County man's speed caused crash that killed toddler and mother, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man who was driving without a valid license blew through a stop sign at more than 60 mph before a crash in March that killed a 2-year-old girl and her mother who were passengers in his SUV, charges say.

Carlas Closson Jr., 28, of the 4100 block of Miletus Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County near Black Jack, was charged Wednesday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action.

Domonique Hicks, 29, and her daughter Damonnie Hicks were passengers in Closson's PT Cruiser that crashed about 12:30 a.m. March 6 at Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Circle, police said. They lived in the 9200 block of Halbrook Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Charges said Closson was driving 61 mph in a 25 mph zone when he ran a stop sign, struck a curb and careened into two trees. Charges said Closson admitted to driving the car and lacked a valid driver's license.

Bail information for Closson was not available Wednesday.

