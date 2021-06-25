 Skip to main content
St. Louis County mom arrested on charges she won't treat 1-year-old daughter for AIDS virus
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday said they have arrested a woman charged with refusing to provide medical care for her 1-year-old daughter born with the AIDS virus.

Britneyeaunya Blackmon was arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of Roxton Drive, police said. Blackmon was arrested by county police with the help of U.S. marshals. Her daughter was with her, police said.

Britneyeaunya Blackmon

Blackmon, 32, of the 11900 block of El Sabado Drive in north St. Louis County, was charged June 10 with a felony count of child abuse or neglect.

Court documents say Blackmon tested positive for HIV while pregnant and ignored doctors' instructions to take medication to prevent her daughter from contracting the virus.

Blackmon was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday. An attorney listed for her in court records, James Looby Miller, could not be reached for comment.

Her bail was set at $100,000, and a judge said Blackmon cannot have any contact with her daughter. Another condition of her release before trial is that Blackmon wear a device that monitors her movements.

