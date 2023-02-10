ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County woman was charged Friday with exposing her infant daughter to fentanyl and causing her death.

Cherelle D. Nolan, 32, was charged with a single count of endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to her home in the 10400 block of Count Drive around 3 p.m. Feb. 1.

Officers found Nolan's child, 1-year-old Harmony Baker, unresponsive. Harmony was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Nolan told investigators she was addicted to fentanyl and was the only person in the house who used it, according to court documents.

She is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $250,000 cash bond. She does not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.